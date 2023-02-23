Emperor Naruhito, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday Thursday, expressed deep sorrow at the suffering of people in conflicts around the globe and offered prayers for peace in Japan and the rest of the world.

While the agency in charge of the imperial family’s affairs has been considering a new approach to public relations, potentially including the use of social media, the emperor acknowledged the need to send out information “in a manner that is easy to understand.”

“I strongly feel the importance of thinking beyond one’s own country to engage in dialogue to overcome differences and cooperate in solving problems,” the emperor told a news conference held at the Imperial Palace ahead of his birthday and as Friday will mark one year since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.