Tokyo High Court dismissed Tuesday an appeal by a group of people claiming the country’s ban on its citizens from holding foreign nationality violates the Constitution.

The decision by the high court endorsed a district court ruling in January 2021 that deemed dual citizenship “could cause conflict in the rights and obligations between countries, as well as between the individual and the state.”

The eight plaintiffs, who were born in Japan but now live in Europe, plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.