  • The Tokyo High Court has ruled that the country's ban on its citizens holding foreign nationality at the same time as remaining Japanese nationals is constitutional. | KYODO
    The Tokyo High Court has ruled that the country's ban on its citizens holding foreign nationality at the same time as remaining Japanese nationals is constitutional. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Tokyo High Court dismissed Tuesday an appeal by a group of people claiming the country’s ban on its citizens from holding foreign nationality violates the Constitution.

The decision by the high court endorsed a district court ruling in January 2021 that deemed dual citizenship “could cause conflict in the rights and obligations between countries, as well as between the individual and the state.”

The eight plaintiffs, who were born in Japan but now live in Europe, plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED