America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, as part of a broader move by the United States and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.

MP Materials, owner of the Mountain Pass mine in California, will sell material from its separation unit direct to trading giant Sumitomo for distribution in Japan. The mine’s output has typically gone to China for processing, with Japanese companies purchasing from there.

The agreement will “stabilize, diversify, and strengthen a supply chain of critical importance to Japan’s manufacturing sector,” the U.S. and Japanese companies said in a joint statement. The companies gave no details about volumes or timing.