Toyota has agreed to give the biggest wage hikes in two decades, in an early sign of momentum in pay gains as Japan’s central bank looks for evidence of a wage-price cycle that could lead to policy change.

The company agreed to increase pay including base wages and bonuses at the first round of negotiations, the company said Wednesday. The deadline for reaching a conclusion to the negotiations wasn’t until March.

This is the third consecutive year the world’s biggest automaker has met union demands in full, the company said.