Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said he will dissolve parliament in March, a move that paves the way for the next election.

Prayut told reporters he informed the cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday of his intention to dissolve the House of Representatives — the clearest sign he has given yet on the timeline for the vote, though he didn’t give a specific date.

Prayut’s move could be an attempt to buy time for his new party to campaign and recruit members to run for office. If he dissolves the house as late as March 22 — just one day before its term ends — the election can be held around May 21 at the latest.