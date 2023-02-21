Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to rebuild quickly after devastating earthquakes rocked the country risks courting another disaster unless urban planning and building safety are carefully reconsidered, architects and engineers say.

Days after Turkey’s worst earthquake in modern history, Erdogan vowed to rebuild the southern disaster zone within a year — an undertaking conservative estimates put at $25 billion, and others expect to be far higher.

Authorities say more than 380,000 units in 105,794 buildings are in urgent need of demolition or have collapsed, out of 2.5 million structures across the region.