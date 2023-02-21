The disciplinary committee of the Upper House agreed Tuesday to order a YouTuber-turned-lawmaker living abroad to offer an apology in parliament for not attending any sessions since he was elected to the chamber last year.

If GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, does not comply with the demand, the House of Councilors panel will consider a stricter measure, including possibly expelling him as a member of the chamber.

GaaSyy, who belongs to the NHK Party — a single-issue party critical of Japan’s public broadcaster — has been living in the United Arab Emirates since before the Upper House election in 2022 in which he won his seat. He claims that he may be arrested if he returns to Japan over allegations of fraud.