Xiang Xiang, a hugely popular female giant panda at the Ueno Zoological Gardens in Tokyo, on Tuesday began her journey to China, where she is set to start her search for a mate.

Accompanied by two zoo employees keeping a close eye on her, Xiang Xiang was taken from the zoo by truck Tuesday morning to Narita Airport, where she will be put on a charter flight bound for China’s Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

As both her parents were on loan from China, the country maintains ownership over all cubs born to them. Xiang Xiang, born at the zoo in June 2017 to father Ri Ri and mother Shin Shin, was Ueno Zoo’s first naturally conceived giant panda.