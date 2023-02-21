Indian engineering manager Abheer was in the middle of a performance review cycle when he was suddenly laid off from his job at Google — victim of a wave of industrywide cutbacks.

“Everything was going fine,” said Abheer, 31, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect his identity. “I know a few people who actually got promoted in October and (then) they were laid off. … There’s no kind of foresight that this is coming.”

The wave of tech layoffs in the United States at companies including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google and Amazon.com is upending the lives of foreign workers such as Abheer who are in the country on H-1B visas reserved for high-skilled occupations.