    A sign at an Alphabet Workers Union rally in New York on Feb. 2 over Google's recent layoffs which left 12,000 employees without work. Industry estimates suggest Indians account for about a third of the roughly 200,000 tech jobs lost in the United States over the last year. | BLOOMBERG
RICHMOND, Virginia – Indian engineering manager Abheer was in the middle of a performance review cycle when he was suddenly laid off from his job at Google — victim of a wave of industrywide cutbacks.

“Everything was going fine,” said Abheer, 31, who asked to use a pseudonym to protect his identity. “I know a few people who actually got promoted in October and (then) they were laid off. … There’s no kind of foresight that this is coming.”

The wave of tech layoffs in the United States at companies including Facebook-owner Meta Platforms, Google and Amazon.com is upending the lives of foreign workers such as Abheer who are in the country on H-1B visas reserved for high-skilled occupations.

