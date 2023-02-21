A subsidiary of electronics giant Panasonic Holdings has decided it will immediately demote employees guilty of sexual harassment, including in isolated incidents, in a rare case of a Japanese company seeking to impose severe penalties for such actions.

“Sexual harassment will lead to immediate demotion. Firing the individual may also be considered,” Yasuyuki Higuchi, president and CEO of Panasonic Connect, which offers business-to-business solutions, said in an interview last week. He added that a “severe approach is necessary,” as some people do not change their behavior.

The Japan Harassment Association in Osaka praised the move by the Tokyo-based company, which has about 28,500 employees, to revise its guidelines as of October 2022, with its representative director Kaname Murasaki saying that “a large company taking the lead can act as a social deterrent” against sexual harassment.