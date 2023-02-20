  • While most economists think the Bank of Japan will act after Kazuo Ueda takes the helm as its new governor, some BOJ watchers warn that there’s a risk of a surprise at Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s final meeting ending March 10. | BLOOMBERG
    While most economists think the Bank of Japan will act after Kazuo Ueda takes the helm as its new governor, some BOJ watchers warn that there’s a risk of a surprise at Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s final meeting ending March 10. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Bank of Japan watchers are flagging the outside risk that Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda may surprise international markets one last time next month with adjustments to smooth the transition process for his nominated successor, Kazuo Ueda.

The central bank’s yield curve control program already presents a complicated challenge for Ueda. As soon as he takes the BOJ’s helm, the nominee will likely face intense market pressure for change, even if he may prefer to take time to carefully assess the past decade’s extraordinary stimulus measures as an economist.

That’s why some BOJ watchers warn there’s a risk of a surprise at Kuroda’s final meeting ending March 10, even as most economists see action coming after Ueda takes the helm.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW