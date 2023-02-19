Roughly two-thirds of Japanese remain interested in the territorial dispute over a pair of South Korea-controlled, Japan-claimed islets in the Sea of Japan, where little has changed since 2019, a recent government survey has shown.

The remote islets, called Takeshima in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean, drew interest from 63.6% of respondents in the survey conducted between November and December, compared with 63.7% in the previous survey conducted between September and October of 2019.

The latest poll found older people were more likely to pay attention to the rocky islets, whose ownership has been a major source of contention between the two countries, alongside issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.