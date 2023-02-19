Group of Seven foreign ministers on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to support Ukraine in its war against Russia, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, ahead of the one-year anniversary of Moscow’s bloody invasion of its neighbor.

During a meeting in Munich, southern Germany, the top diplomats also called for other countries to halt their backing of Russia and pledged to beef up economic sanctions against Moscow, the ministry said in a release.

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in his war against the Eastern European state, the G7 ministers said that doing so would have dire consequences, calling Russia’s “irresponsible” rhetoric unacceptable, the ministry said.