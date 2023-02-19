  • Parents will no longer be asked to take home their children's used diapers from nurseries. | KYODO
    Parents will no longer be asked to take home their children's used diapers from nurseries. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

The health ministry has recommended that nurseries across the country dispose of used diapers on-site, after mounting calls from parents and guardians who argue the practice of bringing dirty diapers home is burdensome.

The ministry said ending the practice would also help nursery teachers, as they would no longer have to package and sort children’s used diapers for parents to take home, according to a notice conveyed to local governments last month.

The government will provide subsidies for nurseries to enable effective diaper disposal, such as for buying trash cans, said Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW