The health ministry has recommended that nurseries across the country dispose of used diapers on-site, after mounting calls from parents and guardians who argue the practice of bringing dirty diapers home is burdensome.

The ministry said ending the practice would also help nursery teachers, as they would no longer have to package and sort children’s used diapers for parents to take home, according to a notice conveyed to local governments last month.

The government will provide subsidies for nurseries to enable effective diaper disposal, such as for buying trash cans, said Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato.