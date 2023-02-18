  • Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase visits Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington in May 2021. | U.S. AIR FORCE
Taipei – The Pentagon's top China official, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Michael Chase, has arrived in Taiwan, two sources familiar with matter said Friday, beginning a visit that could exacerbate tensions between Beijing and Washington.

Both Taiwan's Defense Ministry and the Pentagon declined to comment on the trip, which was first reported by the Financial Times.

"We don't have a comment on specific operations … but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," a Pentagon spokesperson said.

