Chinese leader Xi Jinping will deliver a “peace speech” on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s foreign minister said Friday, apparently continuing Beijing’s line of urging peace while avoiding condemnation of its ally Russia.

Antonio Tajani told RAI Radio 1 that he used a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Rome on Thursday to urge Beijing to use all its powers to persuade Russia to end the war while ensuring Ukraine’s independence.

“He told me that Xi will deliver a peace speech on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine,” Tajani said.