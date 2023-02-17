  • U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's response to recent aerial objects that entered U.S. airspace, at the White House House in Washington on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he expects to speak with China’s President Xi Jinping about what the United States says was a Chinese spy balloon that a U.S. fighter jet shot down early this month after it transited the United States.

“We are not looking for a new cold war,” Biden said.

Biden, in his most extensive remarks about the Chinese balloon and three unidentified objects downed by U.S. fighters, did not say when he would speak with Xi, but said the United States was continuing to engage diplomatically with China on the issue.

