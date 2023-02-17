About 400 onlookers gathered to watch a flying car cruise over Tanoura Beach in the city of Oita on Friday, marking the country’s first successful manned outdoor flight of such a vehicle with transport ministry approval.

The flying car rose to a height of some 30 meters above the ground, traveling 400 meters, and was in the air for 3½ minutes.

The vehicle, which can carry two passengers, is 5.6 meters wide, 1.7 meters high and weighs 430 kilograms.