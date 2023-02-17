About 400 onlookers gathered to watch a flying car cruise over Tanoura Beach in the city of Oita on Friday, marking the country’s first successful manned outdoor flight of such a vehicle with transport ministry approval.
The flying car rose to a height of some 30 meters above the ground, traveling 400 meters, and was in the air for 3½ minutes.
The vehicle, which can carry two passengers, is 5.6 meters wide, 1.7 meters high and weighs 430 kilograms.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.