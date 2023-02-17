A post office in Saitama Prefecture, near Tokyo, was robbed at knifepoint on Thursday by a man who fled on foot with around ¥50,000 ($373), police said.

Two post office workers were injured, including a man whose face was slashed, according to local authorities. No customers were reported to have been harmed in the incident.

The robber, who was reported to have been wearing a hood, entered Kawaguchi Namiki Post Office at around 1:40 p.m. before demanding that a teller give him money, according to police.