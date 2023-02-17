  • Chung Jeeyea, founder of Momsitter, at the company's office in Seoul. Momsitter, an online platform that matches families with potential babysitters, has gained more than 1 million users since it launched six years ago. | BLOOMBERG
    Chung Jeeyea, founder of Momsitter, at the company's office in Seoul. Momsitter, an online platform that matches families with potential babysitters, has gained more than 1 million users since it launched six years ago. | BLOOMBERG
  • SHARE

Chung Jeeyea overheard a colleague sobbing in a bathroom, unable to find someone on the phone to pick up her sick child from school. It was a moment she, too, would experience as a mom and one that led her to quit her job and start a service to help parents faced with the same quandary.

Six years later Momsitter, an online platform that matches families with potential babysitters, has gained more than 1 million users. Chung tapped into South Koreans’ tech savvy to respond to a culture that frowns upon working mothers.

“The culture of guilt is still with us,” Chung said. “We’re so used to raising children just by moms.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW