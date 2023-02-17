South Korean prosecutors on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for the head of the main opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, in an investigation into development projects and bribery allegations.

Lee, a former Democratic presidential candidate, is accused of being in breach of his duty over losses of 489.5 billion won ($382 million) run up by Seongnam Development Corporation during his time as mayor of Seongnam city, prosecutors said.

Lee is also accused of demanding that four companies provide 13.3 billion won to Seongnam FC while he was serving as the head of the soccer club in return for unlawful administrative favors in what prosecutors described as bribery.