The Ground Self-Defense Force and U.S. Marine Corps on Thursday kicked off monthlong, large-scale joint drills in southwestern Japan, demonstrating the response capabilities of the bilateral alliance amid China’s growing military presence in nearby waters.

The annual exercise is being held outside the U.S. state of California for the first time since its launch in 2006, with around 1,700 personnel in total set to participate in the latest drills, according to the GSDF.

The exercise, dubbed “Iron Fist,” includes simulation training that involves defending and recapturing remote islands by utilizing amphibious vehicles and Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft. The drills are scheduled to continue through March 12.