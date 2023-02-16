SEOUL – Every day, 71-year-old Park Gyung-sun delivers flowers, documents and other packages around Seoul — a job popular among senior citizens who are entitled to ride the city’s subways for free.
The work, dubbed “silver delivery” in South Korea, earns Park, a former market stall owner, up to 700,000 won ($550) a month. The company he works for is just one of two dozen in the capital.
“It’s fun and good for my health,” Park said. “But honestly, I wouldn’t be doing it if subway rides weren’t free because there wouldn’t be much left over for me.”
