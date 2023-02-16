Controversy over whether Mandarin speakers are discriminated against in Hong Kong has flared up again in the wake of the city lifting its last remaining border restrictions last week, with a viral video stoking concerns.

Alongside the border reopening has come renewed criticism from mainlanders that Hong Kongers are unfriendly, impolite and patronizing — in particular against those from across the border.

Since the removal of daily quotas and negative PCR test results for arrivals from the mainland, Hong Kong has been welcoming a flurry of visitors from across the border, with many eager to visit after three years of COVID-19 lockdowns.