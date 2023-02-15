The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January increased by some 130,000 from the previous month to almost 1.5 million entries, government data showed Wednesday, thanks to a boost from the Lunar New Year holiday and eased coronavirus measures for many countries.
But while travelers from East Asia, including South Korea and Taiwan, represented about 1 million visitors, the total was still 44.3% below January 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Chinese visitors totaled 31,200, down 95.9% from the same month in 2019 as the Japanese government enhanced border controls for people traveling from China, where infections spread explosively.
