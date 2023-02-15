The government said Tuesday that three unidentified flying objects spotted over the nation’s territory in three years from 2019 are “strongly suspected” to have been Chinese spy balloons.

It is the first time Japan has made such an announcement since the United States shot down a similar Chinese spy balloon earlier this month after its incursion into U.S. airspace, according to a Defense Ministry official.

Tokyo demanded that Beijing confirm facts and prevent a recurrence, the ministry said. The government also told China that Japan would never accept any violation of its territorial skies.