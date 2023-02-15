With Toshiba’s quarterly operating profits tumbling, the company revising down its forecast and COO Goro Yanase resigning over expense report violations, the company may face rocky negotiations for a possible buyout by a consortium led by the investment fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Toshiba, which began accepting bids for investors and sponsors last year amid internal restructuring discussions, confirmed on Feb. 9 that it was assessing a buyout proposal by JIP. Multiple media reports said the JIP buyout could be about ¥2 trillion, but the lackluster earnings may have negative effects on the move.

During an earnings report on Tuesday, Toshiba Vice President and CFO Masayoshi Hirata dodged questions about any potential buyout developments.