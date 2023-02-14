  • The United States announced in March last year that it was imposing sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including Yevgeniy Prigozhin (seen in an FBI poster), as it targeted Russia's super-rich and others close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. | FBI / VIA REUTERS
LONDON – His private army is pushing hard to give Russia a battlefield win in Ukraine, but mounting evidence suggests the Kremlin has moved to curb what it sees as the excessive political clout of Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group.

Prigozhin, a 61-year-old ex-convict, has grabbed headlines in recent months over his bloody role in Ukraine and is sometimes portrayed in the West as a real-life James Bond villain.

Shaven-headed and fond of coarse language, he has made a splash in Russian-language media too where he has reveled in being sanctioned by the West, publicly insulted Russia’s top military brass, tried to parlay battlefield success into Kremlin favor, and detailed his recruitment of tens of thousands of convicts for his private army.

