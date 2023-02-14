Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that she will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, putting her at odds with one-time boss Donald Trump, the ex-president also seeking to win back the White House.

“I’m Nikki Haley and I’m running for president,” Haley said in a video that her team sent out by email.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor who served as Trump’s U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will lay out her campaign plans in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.