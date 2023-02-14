Japan’s government missed an opportunity to show it is serious about addressing an eye-catching lack of gender equality in positions of power, choosing instead to select only men to take the top three positions at the central bank.

The nominations came amid heightened expectations that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was looking to choose the first female deputy governor in the Bank of Japan’s 140-year history.

The decision means Japan’s central bank will continue to lag its global peers on female diversity. Janet Yellen and Christine Lagarde have already demonstrated their expertise as leaders of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, respectively.