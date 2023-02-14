Idemitsu Kosan, Japan’s second-biggest oil refiner, revised its full fiscal year net profit forecast down by 32% to ¥220 billion ($1.7 billion) on Tuesday, expecting lower oil prices and a stronger yen to hit earnings.

The revision follows a similar step by Japan’s top refiner Eneos Holdings, which last week slashed its full-year net profit forecast down by 58% to ¥140 billion, as weaker oil prices and the firmer yen are set to hit inventory valuation.

Idemitsu said its inventory valuation was expected to decrease on an assumption of Dubai oil prices at $80 per barrel and the yen at ¥130 to the U.S. dollar, a change from $90 per barrel and ¥145 to the dollar previously.