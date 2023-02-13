The use of a service connecting companies with workers seeking side jobs via an online app is spreading in Sapporo and its outlying areas.

The number of businesses and job seekers registering for the service has been on the rise against the backdrop of an increasingly severe manpower shortage, rising prices and more firms allowing their employees to work multiple jobs on the side, as cases of people working a few hours in between their main jobs increases.

Hokkaido Logi Service, a distribution subsidiary of Coop Sapporo based in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, has been securing staff by recruiting between 10 and 50 workers almost every day since October 2021 through Tokyo-based part-time job matching app operator Timee.