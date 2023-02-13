A woman on Monday denied murdering her husband in 2011 with the help of her son, a former doctor who has been indicted for allegedly taking part in the consensual killing of a terminally ill woman.

Junko Yamamoto, 78, told the Kyoto District Court that she “did not kill” her husband, Yasushi, with the help of their son, Naoki, 45, and 44-year-old doctor Yoshikazu Okubo, his acquaintance.

According to the indictment, the three allegedly had Yasushi Yamamoto, then 77, discharged on March 5, 2011, from a hospital in Nagano Prefecture where he had been undergoing treatment for a mental disorder.