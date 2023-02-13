Police on Monday referred the suspect in the shooting death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to prosecutors for allegedly making a gun and damaging a building by test-firing it, according to investigative sources.

The additional allegations against 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami are expected to cap police investigations into the incident last July that shook the nation and the events that led up to it while its aftershocks continue reverberating.

Yamagami is believed to have test-fired a weapon at a facility in Nara connected to the Unification Church on July 7, a day before the fatal shooting, in addition to making handguns and gunpowder without authorization, they said.