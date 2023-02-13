  • Nissan and its alliance partner Renault said in a statement that each would make three new models in India, all built on joint platforms. | AFP-JIJI
Nissan Motor and Renault said Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India, one of three markets in which the two automakers plan to coordinate closely in a revamped alliance announced last week.

The move is intended to help address falling market shares for the Japanese and French companies in a market with rising global importance.

“This investment is very significant not only on products but on technologies like EVs (electric vehicles) to really capture the growing Indian market, which is the third-largest market in the world, and also to use India as a base for export,” Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta told reporters.

