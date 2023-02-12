  • Gas bubbles from one of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September | DANISH DEFENSE COMMAND / VIA REUTERS
    Gas bubbles from one of the damaged Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September | DANISH DEFENSE COMMAND / VIA REUTERS

NATO should hold an emergency meeting to discuss recent findings about September explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said late on Saturday.

Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, who won a Pulitzer Prize in 1970, said in a blog post on Wednesday, citing an unidentified source, that U.S. Navy divers had destroyed the pipelines, with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The White House dismissed as “utterly false and complete fiction” the claim that the United States was behind explosions of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which send Russian gas to Germany.

