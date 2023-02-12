As subscription services for a wide variety of commodities have become common across the world, the younger generation in Japan has recently started using them for used cars amid delays in the delivery of new automobiles caused by a global chip shortage.

“I first thought about buying a new car, but its delivery date was far in the future,” said a man in his 20s from the city of Oita. He began subscribing to the service Teigaku Carmo-kun from November 2022, paying a monthly fee of ¥33,000 ($250) for a Honda Grace mini-sedan.

Around 5,000 used automobiles are listed online, with subscribers being provided with a choice of car that can be delivered in four days. Drivers are asked to pay for their own gasoline, but are not hindered by limits on mileage.