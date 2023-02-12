New Zealand is stepping up preparations for a powerful cyclone that is forecast to drag across its North Island over the next few days, two weeks after the country’s largest city of Auckland was pummeled by a summer storm.

The number of severe weather warnings for the North Island has increased to 23, according to the MetService. Airlines including Air New Zealand canceled flights from or to Auckland and other airports through Tuesday, while Northland declared a seven-day state of emergency with unplanned power outages affecting thousands of people in the far northern region.

“Cape Reinga has already recorded 140 kilometer (87 miles) an hour gusts today and Northland is in for a prolonged run of severe gales,” New Zealand’s MetService said. “The strength of the wind will make for very hazardous coastal conditions around much of NZ.”