Russian missiles hit power facilities on Friday across Ukraine, where President Volodymyr Zelenskyy returned from a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials said a long-awaited Russian offensive was underway in the east.

Ukraine’s armed forces said in an evening update that Russian forces fired more than 100 missiles throughout the country and staged 12 air and 20 shelling attacks. The Facebook post said 61 cruise missiles were destroyed.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia had hit power facilities in six regions with missiles and drones, causing blackouts across most of Ukraine.