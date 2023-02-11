  • The remains of the Ninel Hotel, a hotel taken over by Russian security officials that was hit by the Ukrainian military on Oct. 5. | REUTERS
    The remains of the Ninel Hotel, a hotel taken over by Russian security officials that was hit by the Ukrainian military on Oct. 5. | REUTERS
KHERSON, Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city.

The task was assigned to Dollar: the code name for a civilian who had been secretly providing targeting coordinates and information on enemy operations in Kherson and the surrounding region, the operative said.

Reuters held extensive interviews with Dollar and two other members of the underground partisan network in Kherson after the city was captured in early November.

