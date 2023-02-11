Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda leaves a mixed legacy after 10 years running the central bank, achieving price rises after decades of deflation and anemic growth but without engineering durable expansion fueled by domestic demand.

Kuroda jolted the conservative BOJ and global markets on taking office in March 2013 by announcing unprecedented purchases of bonds and other assets to stoke 2% inflation in two years.

He missed that goal by nearly a decade but immediately reversed a crippling rise in the yen and sent stocks and corporate profits soaring in Japan's export-reliant economy, arguably the biggest achievement of then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's signature Abenomics stimulus.