China is considering tripling its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 900 by 2035, as tensions with the United States are expected to escalate further over Taiwan, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The blueprint, mapped out by the People’s Liberation Army, has already been approved by President Xi Jinping, head of the military, who has been eager to bolster Beijing’s deterrence against Washington, the Chinese sources said.

With the ruling Communist Party strengthening the country’s military capabilities, the United States said last year that China is on course to increase its stockpile of nuclear warheads to 1,500 by 2035 when it aims to complete the modernization of its military.