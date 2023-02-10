Ever since Yoshikazu Higashitani — better known as YouTuber GaaSyy — was elected to the Upper House last July, he has been under criticism for failing to attend any parliamentary sessions.

Eight months later, the issue is coming to a head.

The Upper House’s disciplinary committee kicked off deliberations Friday on potential reprimands for GaaSyy, a member of the NHK Party, a single-issue party that opposes the national broadcaster. The committee is expected to make a decision by the end of the month.