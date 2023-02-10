A Japanese court on Friday sentenced renowned industrial designer Kiyoyuki Okuyama to a suspended prison term for speeding last October in northeastern Japan in a Ferrari sports car model that he designed.

The Yamagata District Court gave Okuyama, 63, a prison term of four months, suspended for two years, for driving an Enzo Ferrari at a speed of 128 kilometers per hour, 88 kph over the speed limit, on a scenic mountain road in Yamagata Prefecture at around 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Prosecutors had demanded four months in prison.