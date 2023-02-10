The Cabinet on Friday approved a bill designed to support domestic defense equipment producers and tighten up the management of sensitive information on their products, with the nation focusing on strengthening its deterrence capabilities.

The bill stipulates that the government will set up frameworks and subsidy systems to provide incentives for Japanese defense equipment firms to diversify their supply chains and beef up their cybersecurity.

The legislation also prescribes new criminal penalties — fines of up to ¥500,000 ($3,800) or imprisonment for up to one year — for leaking designated secrets, including those regarding defense equipment.