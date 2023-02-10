Japan’s wholesale prices in January rose 9.5% from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, adding to growing signs of inflationary strains that could keep the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus program.

While the pace of increase slowed from the previous month’s 10.5% rise, the data highlighted the cost-push pressure companies were facing for products ranging from food and steel to chemical goods.

The increase in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, largely met a median market forecast for a 9.6% gain. The index, at 119.8, matched a record high hit in December, Bank of Japan data showed.