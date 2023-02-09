  • Chipmaker Tokyo Electron has raised its earnings outlook for the year. | BLOOMBERG
Tokyo Electron has raised its earnings outlook for the year, suggesting the key supplier to global chipmakers anticipates stronger demand than feared.

The company, which supplies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel, also announced a 3-for-1 stock split.

The Japanese firm lifted its full-year operating profit outlook by 6% to ¥580 billion ($4.4 billion), due to some customers moving up deliveries, as uncertainty grows over an economic slowdown and rising international trade walls. The company had slashed forecasts in November in the wake of U.S. sanctions on China trade.

