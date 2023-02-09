  • Inpex has forecast a 38% fall in net income to ¥270 billion this year. | REUTERS
    Inpex has forecast a 38% fall in net income to ¥270 billion this year. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Inpex on Thursday forecast a 38% fall in net income to ¥270 billion ($2 billion) and a 19% fall in sales to ¥1.9 trillion this year, hit by lower oil prices and a stronger yen.

The country’s top exploration and production company sees the average Brent oil price falling to $75 per barrel in 2023 from $99 per barrel last year, and the yen rising to ¥125 per U.S. dollar from ¥131.6 in 2022, it said.

It also said it sees sales falling to ¥1.9 trillion this year after an 87% increase to ¥2.3 trillion in 2022.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW