Inpex on Thursday forecast a 38% fall in net income to ¥270 billion ($2 billion) and a 19% fall in sales to ¥1.9 trillion this year, hit by lower oil prices and a stronger yen.

The country’s top exploration and production company sees the average Brent oil price falling to $75 per barrel in 2023 from $99 per barrel last year, and the yen rising to ¥125 per U.S. dollar from ¥131.6 in 2022, it said.

It also said it sees sales falling to ¥1.9 trillion this year after an 87% increase to ¥2.3 trillion in 2022.