Hong Kong – Success in China has traditionally been tied to marriage and parenthood amid societal pressures to have children.
But younger Chinese are increasingly forging their own path as they seek to break away from what some see as constraints on their lives.
Zhang Yanxin, a 28-year-old high school teacher in Xiamen, Fujian province, says younger Chinese are typically more concerned with focusing on themselves before having children.
