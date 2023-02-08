  • Prior to SoftBank buying the chip firm in 2016, Arm was listed in London, but the question now is where it will list as it prepares for an initial public offering this year. | AFP-JIJI
While SoftBank Group reported a massive net loss in the three quarters through December, one company in the group stood out with strong earnings — semiconductor firm Arm.

Despite a dip in profitability for other prominent chipmakers amid a global slowdown, Arm showed strong growth over the past four quarters, reporting $746 million (¥105.2 billion) in revenue for the October-December period.

SoftBank’s Vision Fund, meanwhile, lost ¥660 billion ($5.5 billion), continuing its red streak for a fourth straight quarter. Arm’s IPO is expected to be an important avenue for financial growth for SoftBank at a challenging time for the company.

